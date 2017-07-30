CONFERENCIA DE PRENSA SOBRE LA SITUACION JURIDICA DE LUIS FERNANDO SOTELO Y FERNANDO BARCENAS, 28 DE JULIO 2017

Anuncios
Está usted entrando en territorio Zapatista
SOY DE LA SEXTA Y ESTOY CON L@S MAESTR@S
Facebook Adherentes Bcn
Bolsa y kamisezta de apoyo zapatista
Moriremos como soles…, despidiendo luz!
Administradora
Luís Fernando Sotelo Libertad!
Libertad Miguel Peralta Betanzos
“Oso Blanco” – BYRON SHANE CHUBBUCK #07909051 USP Hazelton U.S. Penitentiary P.O. Box 2000 Bruceton Mills, WV 26525 (USA)
Absolución 8 de Yesa
Jornada Global por la libertad de lxs presxs políticxs: Hasta que todxs seamos libres!
00 - El Canero